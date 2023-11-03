Those who harm UP's daughters will see the same fate as Ravan, Kans: CM Adityanath

Ballia/Lucknow, Nov 3 (PTI) Emphasising the Uttar Pradesh government's commitment to ensuring women's safety, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday warned that whoever attempts to harm the "security of the state's daughters will face a fate similar to that of Ravan and Kans".

Addressing the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan at Bansdeeh in Ballia district, Adityanath highlighted the 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana' as a significant demonstration of the government's commitment to fulfil its responsibilities towards the state's daughters by giving them Rs 25,000 from the next session.

"This money will be given to the parents of daughters in six phases," a statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

He added that the government is giving Rs 51,000 under the 'Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana' to eligible families for their daughters' weddings.

"It is the government's commitment to ensure the safety of daughters. Those who breach the security of daughters will suffer consequences similar to Ravan and Kans," Adityanath said referring to mythological characters.

At the event, the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 35 development projects worth Rs 129 crore in Ballia and also distributed certificates to women beneficiaries of various development projects.

He said the government will give Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries a free gas cylinder on Diwali, adding that this initiative aims to offer relief to the state's women by freeing them from the harmful effects of smoke from cooking stoves.

Around 1.75 crore families in the state will benefit from the government's decision, Adityanath had said while announcing the initiative in Bulandshahr on October 17. “After delimitation in 2026, 33 per cent reservation will be given to the women of the country in the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. The number of women in the assembly and Lok Sabha will increase to one-third. For this, we are all grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said, referring to the women's reservation Bill which proposes to reserve a third of seats in the Lower House and state assemblies for women.

Stressing that the government's primary goal is to ensure the safety, respect, and self-reliance of women, Adityanath said his government is acting on the recruitment of 20 per cent women personnel in the state police force on a priority basis.

"In the coming time, we are going to take forward the action of recruiting maximum women teachers in the schools of the Basic Education Council as well,” he said.

The chief minister said the "double-engine" government will persist in its efforts to empower women economically without compromising their safety and dignity, recognising them as a vital part of the population.

Referring to the development projects underway in this district, the chief minister said Ballia is soon going to become the best medium of water route in Uttar Pradesh because this district is surrounded by Ganga on one side and Saryu on the other side. PTI SAB RPA