Those who have faith in Constitution can never forget June 25, 1975: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Jun 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Tuesday that people who have faith in the Constitution and democracy of India can never forget the day of June 25, 1975, the day Emergency was imposed in the country.

He said the Emergency imposed in the country on this day by those who are pretending to save democracy and the Constitution today is like a black spot on democracy.

The chief minister was addressing the seminar on 'Commitment to Constitution, Democracy and Social Justice' organised by Samvidhan Sanrakshan Manch at Rajasthan International Centre.

He said the Constitution is the most important document of our country, which is the foundation of our democracy and the inspiration for social justice. This document, prepared under the leadership of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, not only defines our constitutional framework but also ensures that every citizen gets equal rights and justice.

Sharma said during the Emergency, all constitutional rights including the fundamental rights of the citizens in the country were forcibly snatched away. Freedom of expression was trampled upon by imposing media censorship.

He said the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers the Constitution supreme. He has repeatedly reiterated his promise to protect the Constitution of the country with full devotion.

Sharma said the governments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee followed the ideals of Ambedkar and developed the pilgrimage sites associated with him.

In a statement, he said in 2005, a grand memorial was built in Mhow as Baba Saheb's birthplace pilgrimage in Madhya Pradesh. The building in London where Baba Saheb did his higher studies was converted into a memorial in the form of Shiksha Bhoomi Tirtha and dedicated to the nation in 2015.

The land in Delhi where Baba Saheb breathed his last was acquired by the Vajpayee government in 2003 and Prime Minister Modi gave it a grand look by building the Mahaparinirvana Bhoomi Tirtha Memorial here. The land in Dadar, Mumbai where Baba Saheb was cremated has been acquired to build the Chaitya Bhoomi Tirtha Memorial, he said.

The chief minister said in a short span of time, the Rajasthan government has taken many important decisions like increasing the amount of social security pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,150, increasing the amount of Kisan Samman Nidhi to Rs 8,000 and giving gas cylinders for Rs 450 to women of 73 lakh families.

He called upon the people to make the deprived section aware about the public welfare schemes of the central and state government so that they can also join the mainstream of the society.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar in his address explained in detail the repressive incidents related to the imposition of Emergency by the then government in 1975.

He said democracy could be restored in the country only due to the struggle of the fighters during the Emergency.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot said the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sharma is dedicated to the welfare of the deprived class including the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in accordance with the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

Government Chief Whip in the State Assembly, Jogeshwar Garg, said Baba Saheb showed the path of equality to give equal rights to the deprived, while the founder Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Dr Keshavrao Hedgewar, gave the message of social harmony. PTI AG KSS KSS