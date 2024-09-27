‘Those who held guns in their hands are now using ballots to express themselves’: Nadda

Kathua (Jammu), Sep 27 (PTI) BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday said that people have voted fearlessly in the first two phases of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, adding those who once held guns in their hands are now using ballots to express themselves, marking a victory for Indian democracy.

Nadda emphasized the crucial need to ensure that the ‘lotus’ blooms in every seat in Jammu and Kashmir and said that a double-engine government is essential to speed up development in the region and to enable the BJP to drive the growth narrative.

"This election is truly unique, as for the first time, the valley of Srinagar witnessed a 60 percent voter turnout, a significant increase from the previous 8-10 percent. There is no atmosphere of fear or terror -- no firing, terrorist attacks or booth capturing. People are voting fearlessly and in the first two phases, the recorded turnout was 58-60 per cent," Nadda said at a public rally in Kathua district.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts for bringing a sea change in the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said "those who once held guns in their hands are now using ballots to express themselves”.

“This is a victory for Indian democracy. Modi ji has emphasized peace, stability and development in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Nadda said that during the tenure of the National Conference and Congress, there were instances of gunfire during DDC and panchayat elections.

"The BJP government has successfully conducted the local elections and provided opportunities for youth representation. Under the Modi government, Jammu and Kashmir will not fall behind in any sector," he added.

Nadda said although the BJP government can introduce development and benefit schemes from Delhi, these initiatives cannot be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir without a BJP-led government in the state.

"To speed up development in the region, a double-engine government is essential. Only the BJP can drive the narrative of development. Therefore, it is crucial to ensure that the ‘Lotus’ blooms in every seat in Jammu and Kashmir. The people must elect a BJP government, after which the party will complete all the pending initiatives in the region," he said.

He added that a Bharatiya Janata Party government will be formed in Jammu and Kashmir with the blessings of people.

Nadda said only the BJP can truly write the story of development under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

“Therefore, we must ensure that the 'lotus' blooms in every constituency in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Nadda said the people must ensure that they spread Prime Minister Modi’s message that Kashmir has now progressed on the path of the mainstream and it is essential to take Kashmir forward.

The BJP president pointed out that the Congress, National Conference and PDP have only one goal ''protect the family and promote the family''.

“However, Modi ji's goal is to uplift the people of Jammu and Kashmir and send these family-driven parties to their homes,” he said.

Nadda blamed the National Conference for their involvement in the Roshni scam, the J&K Bank scam, the J&K land purchase scam and the scam in the cricket association.

Nadda said that legal action will be taken against those responsible for injustice in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Individuals aged 20 to 25 have been denied education and instead given weapons and stones, transforming them into stone-pelters," he said.

The BJP president expressed concern that the National Conference is not backing down.

"They want to revert to the situation of the 1990s. The NC's manifesto states they will release terrorists from jail. To prevent this, it is essential to ensure the BJP wins all seats in Kathua and Jammu and Kashmir by making the ‘lotus’ bloom," he said.

Nadda said everyone knows what used to happen at the LOC: goods were sent from there, while counterfeit notes and weapons came back in exchange.

"The National Conference's ally, Congress, has also expressed their intention to resume LOC trade. The NC clearly supports talks with Pakistan. However, Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji has stated that there will be no dialogue until terrorism is eliminated and the BJP will respond firmly to terrorism," he said.

Nadda stated that significant changes have taken place in Jammu in terms of development and beyond.

A G20 meeting was held in Srinagar, a car race took place and the Khelo India event was organized. Over two crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir within a year, establishing peace and harmony in the region, he said.

The BJP president remarked that while economies in the USA, Europe, Australia, Japan and China are facing challenges, India's economy is seen as a ‘bright spot’ under Modi’s leadership.

"India has climbed from the 11th to the 5th position in the global economy, surpassing Britain. Following the win in Jammu and Kashmir, India is on track to become the third-largest economy during the third term of Modi ji," he said. PTI AB AS AS