Those who helped Walmik Karad, others roaming without fear: Santosh Deshmukh’s brother

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 14 (PTI) Murdered Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh’s brother claimed on Friday that a group of people who allegedly helped Walmik Karad, arrested in a related extortion case, and other accused are roaming without fear.

The sarpanch’s brother Dhananjay Deshmukh said a “B team” of Karad, a close aide of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, is still active in Beed and it continues to help him and others. He said they have informed probe agencies about these persons.

Santosh Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9, 2024, for allegedly trying to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy firm in Beed district.

The police have so far arrested seven persons in connection with the sarpanch's murder, while accused Krushna Andhale is still at large.

Karad was arrested in the extortion case, and is in judicial custody.

Dhananjay Deshmukh said “Balaji Tandale, Sanjay Kedar, Vaybase” had helped Karad and those arrested in connection with his brother’s murder.

“These people are present in the court whenever the accused in my brother’s murder case are brought there. They are Karad’s ‘B’ team,” he said. While Tandale had got a car used in the crime, Vaybase had online financial transactions with the accused, he claimed.

The trio, who had gone underground for 10-15 days after the murder, were brought for inquiry later and let off, claimed Dhananjay Deshmukh.

“I have told the police about Karad’s B team. We had informed probe agencies about these people through an application but do not know what happened subsequently. We want answers,” he said.

Minister Munde is under attack from the opposition and some leaders of the ruling alliance after the arrest of his close aide Karad. He has denied having any link with the sarpanch murder and extortion cases.