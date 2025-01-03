Those who killed sarpanch must be tried in fast-track court, get 'strictest' punishment: Tatkare

Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party's state president Sunil Tatkare on Friday said whosoever is guilty in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case should face trial in a fast-track court and get the strictest punishment.

He, however, parried a question on whether NCP minister Dhananjay Munde will be asked to resign as his close aide Walmik Karad is at the centre of a controversy and is an accused in an extortion case linked to the sarpanch's murder.

The opposition has been demanding that Karad be booked for Deshmukh's murder. He has been booked in an extortion case.

Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Kej taluka of Beed district, was abducted and tortured to death on December 9, allegedly for opposing an extortion bid by some persons who had demanded money from a windmill company.

"The incident (murder of Deshmukh) is a blot on humanity. NCP's stand is that the matter should be thoroughly probed and anyone even remotely connected to the incident should be brought before the public," Tatkare said.

When asked whether Munde will be asked to resign, Tatkare said, "I don't want to express any political opinion about this. Will Dhanajay Munde be asked to resign? "I have been saying this that the government has announced an SIT, a CID and a judicial probe which is happening at a fast pace. The probe will determine who the accused are. Whosoever is guilty should get strictest punishment through a fast track court," he said Tatkare was speaking after a meeting with office-bearers of the frontal organisations of the party. The meeting was attended by NCP MP Sunetra Pawar.

Asked about NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who has been sulking after being excluded from the cabinet, Tarkare said, "I spoke to Bhujbal, (his nephew) Sameer and (son) Pankaj. After that, Bhujbal left for abroad. I was also out for six-seven days." We will take a decision on it tomorrow or the day after, he said, without elaborating further.

Tatkare said the party will be holding a conclave of its officer-bearers, including MPs and MLAs, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on January 18-19. PTI PR NP