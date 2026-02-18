Those who lack intelligence shouldn't post about AI: BJP on Rahul Gandhi's AI Summit remark

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark on the AI Summit, the BJP on Wednesday said anyone who does not have adequate intelligence should not post "ready-made" comments on social media on topics like artificial intelligence.

BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Gandhi always tries to tarnish India's image whenever he sees the country playing a leading role on the world stage and is being lauded for its efforts.

Earlier, Gandhi attacked the government, dubbing the ongoing AI Summit a "disorganised PR spectacle" and alleging that Chinese products are being showcased there.

Reacting to Gandhi's remark at a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bhatia said, "When it comes to artificial intelligence, anyone who doesn't have intelligence should not post ready-made tweets." "It is sad. Rahul Gandhi has one goal. Whenever India is playing a leading role on the world stage and is being praised for its efforts, he wants to tarnish its image," Bhatia said.

He said it is a matter of pride for every Indian that world leaders have arrived here and appreciate the "positive role" India is playing with its "contributions" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Conspiracies are hatched at the Congress headquarters to tarnish the image of India," Bhatia alleged. PTI PK RUK RUK