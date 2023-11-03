Those who leak question papers ruin hard work of students: Dhankhar

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday dubbed question paper leaks ahead of examinations as a "fatal disease" and said those who indulge in this practice to make money ruin the hard work put in by candidates.

Addressing a group of students from a Rajasthan-based college in the Parliament House complex, he said those who commit such crimes should be given harshest punishment, according to a statement issued by his office.

The 2021 Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) paper leaks case has become a major political issue in the state which goes to assembly polls on November 25.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had late last month raided Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara's official residence in connection with the case.

Addressing the students, Dhankhar said talent has to come forward on the basis of merit.

He also said students should not limit their education only to bookish knowledge. PTI NAB CK