Those who left their homes due to Pak shelling can return now: J&K CM

Poonch/Jammu: Asserting that the recent Pakistani shelling in Jammu and Kashmir created a "war-like situation", with Poonch district bearing the brunt of the attack, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said those who had left their homes can return as a military understanding between the two countries is in place now.

Abdullah also dismissed the Pakistani military's ongoing propaganda, saying the neighbouring country will continue to push it, but the reality is known to the world.

"They (border residents) should now try to return to their homes. Eighty to 90 per cent of Poonch town is vacant. They had left their homes when shelling was taking place. Now that the shelling has stopped, they can return to their homes," Abdullah told reporters here.

Accompanied by his cabinet colleague Javed Rana, Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and MLA Aijaz Jan, the chief minister on Monday reached out to those affected by the Pakistani shelling in the Poonch and Surankote areas, and emphasised the need for setting up bunkers in the region.

Abdullah, who was also accompanied by his sons Zamir and Zahir, described the recent escalation along the Line of Control (LoC) as a "war-like" situation, with Poonch district suffering the heaviest shelling.

"For the last three-four days, there was a kind of war-like atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir. Among all the areas that faced the brunt of the cross-border shelling, Poonch was the worst affected," he said.

The National Conference (NC) leader said this is the first time that shells have fallen right in the middle of towns and heavy bombardment has taken place. "We have lost 13 precious lives. My purpose for coming here today is, at the very least, to reach those homes where this tragedy occurred," he said.

Abdullah met with members of the local civil society and commended the people of Poonch for maintaining communal harmony in the face of adversity. "Despite the difficult circumstances, they upheld the legacy of unity among Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs," he said.

Replying to a question on the indiscriminate nature of the shelling, the chief minister clarified that religious places were not specifically targeted, but areas near madrassas, temples, dargahs and gurdwaras were hit. "Their firing was random and reckless," he said.

Abdullah emphasised the need for preparedness to prevent future casualties. "If such a situation arises again, we must ensure that such loss of lives does not happen. We have received several constructive suggestions from the civil society and we will begin working on their implementation," the chief minister said.

Replying to a question on Pakistan's motives, he said, "I do not have a magic wand to read their intentions. I can only comment based on ground realities. It has been 24 hours since the ceasefire began and so far, it is holding."

"He dismissed the Pakistani military's propaganda, saying, "They will continue to push propaganda, but the reality is known to you, to me and to the world." Abdullah said the administration in all the affected districts -- Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora -- have been directed to assess the structural damage and submit reports for compensation.

"Our priority so far has been saving lives, but now that the ceasefire is in place, assessments will begin and relief will follow. As per the proforma, we will give compensation," he said.

The chief minister rejected reports that officials had deserted their posts during the shelling. "Not a single DC (deputy commissioner) left his station. These rumours being spread by some in the media are unfortunate and untrue," he asserted.