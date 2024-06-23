Those who looted mineral resources will be sent to jail: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, June 23 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday vowed to bring all those involved in the illegal exploitation of mineral resources in Keonjhar to justice.

During his first visit to his hometown Keonjhar since becoming Chief Minister, Majhi addressed a public gathering in which he accused the previous BJD government and local administration of facilitating the looting of mineral resources worth thousands of crores.

He alleged that outsiders had come to Keonjhar and exploited the local population, particularly the tribals.

"Not a single person involved in mine exploitation will be spared. They will be sent to jail in Keonjhar and Bhubaneswar," Majhi said.

Recalling his struggles against the previous government, Majhi mentioned how senior BJD leaders had once approached him, offering him a cabinet position and a mineral block in Keonjhar if he joined their party.

Majhi, a four-time BJP MLA from Keonjhar, said he refused the offer, emphasising his commitment to his principles and the well-being of the state.

Majhi criticised the BJD government's neglect of Jagannath temple, which led to the closure of three out of its four gates. He highlighted that one of his first actions as Chief Minister was to open all gates of the temple and create a corpus fund of Rs 500 crore for its proper maintenance.

He also pointed out the inefficiency of the previous government, noting that their cabinet meetings were brief and ineffective compared to his administration's more thorough and participatory approach.

Majhi lambasted the previous administration for its failure to deliver justice and development, exploitation of the people, and disrespect towards women. He attributed the downfall of the BJD to their arrogance and disconnection from the public.

Referring to V K Pandian, the close aide of ex-CM Naveen Patnaik, Majhi claimed that public meetings addressed by Pandian led to a significant loss of votes for the BJD.

He accused the BJD government of reducing the budget for Keonjhar by nearly Rs 2,000 crore annually, despite the district generating substantial funds from mineral resources. Majhi promised to prioritize the development of Keonjhar, aiming to make it a top district with the cooperation of its residents.

Earlier in the day, Majhi held a roadshow in Ghatagaon during his maiden visit to home district Keonjhar, after taking oath as the CM.

He reached the Ghatagaon High School helipad around 10.30 am and was accorded a rousing welcome by locals.

Majhi led the roadshow from the helipad to Maa Tarini temple, where he offered prayers.

Locals and BJP supporters queued up on both sides of the road and watched the procession, which made its way through the streets amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

The chief minister also announced another grant of Rs 50 crore for development of Maa Tarini temple.

"After visiting the temple, I realised that Rs 50 crore is not enough for its comprehensive development. Therefore, I announce another Rs 50-crore grant for the temple," he told reporters.

Majhi said his government will approach the central government for a national tourism site tag for the temple.

"I sought blessings of Maa Tarini to work for the development of Keonjhar and Odisha in the next five years. With the blessings of the goddess, I will build a new Odisha in five years," he asserted.

After the roadshow, the chief minister paid floral tribute to Bhimsen Rout, a leader who played a major role in the development of Ghatagaon.

Majhi then led a roadshow from Baladevjew temple in Keonjhar town.

After spending the night at Keonjhar, he is expected to visit his native village Raikala on Monday and address a gathering at Jhumpura. He would also hold a roadshow there. The CM is scheduled to return to Bhubaneswar on Monday evening. PTI BBM BDC RBT BBM MNB