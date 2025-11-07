Those who oppose Vande Mataram driven by hatred, separatist mindset: Tarun Chugh

Jammu, Nov 7 (PTI) BJP's national general secretary and Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Tarun Chugh on Friday criticised those who oppose the singing of Vande Mataram in the Valley and said that "such voices are driven by hatred and separatism".

On October 30, the Union Territory's culture department had directed schools to participate in the commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the national song.

However, this order faced strong backlash from Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema, an alliance of several religious organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, which demanded the immediate withdrawal of what they termed a "coercive order", arguing that parts of the song contradicted Islamic beliefs regarding monotheism.

"Those who oppose Vande Mataram are not opposing a song, they are rejecting the idea of Bharat itself. This mentality stems from a narrow and divisive view of the nation," Chugh said while leading a party programme at Maharaja Hari Singh Park in Jammu to commemorate 150 years of Vande Mataram.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is reclaiming its "civilisational confidence and national pride".

"The Congress may have tried to bury Vande Mataram under the burden of appeasement, but the people of India have revived it with devotion, courage and unity," he said.

Chugh said Vande Mataram is not merely a song but the soul of India's freedom movement, a chant that united millions of Indians against the British rule and awakened the spirit of 'Bharatiyata'.

"Vande Mataram symbolises the reverence of every Indian towards the motherland and continues to inspire unity and pride," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma said, "Vande Mataram is not just an anthem of freedom but a perennial reminder of our cultural roots and collective strength." He said celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram is an opportunity to rekindle patriotic fervour and remind the youth of their duty towards the nation.