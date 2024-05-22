Those who praise Pakistan should pack their bags by Jun 4: Adityanath

Jaunpur (UP), May 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Wednesday those who praise Pakistan should pack their bags by June 4 and stop being a burden on India, apparently referring to remarks by Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar that surfaced recently.

"They should seek refuge in Pakistan," he said, addressing a rally at the Government Inter College Mungarbadshahpur ground to seek votes for the BJP's Jaunpur Lok Sabha candidate Kripashankar Singh.

The BJP leader's remark alluded to an old video in which Aiyar was heard saying that India should give respect to Pakistan as it is a sovereign nation and engage with it as it also possesses an atom bomb. The clip sparked a row amid the ongoing election season.

Adityanath reiterated his 'Rambhakt versus Ramdrohi' tirade against the opposition.

"They say, 'Don't provoke Pakistan; it has atomic bombs.' Can a struggling country like Pakistan be a threat to a vast nation such as India which has the largest emerging economy? Ramdrohis engage in casteist and dynastic politics and also incite caste-based conflicts," he claimed.

Adityanath said the Congress has intentionally aligned with tainted, corrupt and dynastic parties, committing to causing chaos and disorder in the country.

"Under Modi's leadership, significant strides have been made in development and welfare for the poor in India's evolving landscape. Under Modi's leadership, India provides free rations to 80 crore people, while 23 crore people in Pakistan are suffering from hunger," he added.

The Jaunpur Lok Sabha was got to polls on May 25 in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election. Votes will be counted on June 4.

Adityanath also alleged that the manifesto of the INDIA bloc proposed that if the Congress government assumes power, reservation benefits allocated for backward classes, scheduled castes, and scheduled tribes will be extended to Muslims.

He referred to incidents like stampedes, clashes, chaos and 'nuuraa-kushtii' (pretend fighting) as regular occurrences at the Samajwadi Party's election rallies.

The chief minister was referring to recent rallies of SP president Akhilesh Yadav in Phulpur (Prayagraj), Sant Kabir Nagar and Lalganj (Azamgarh), where the party's workers created a ruckus trying to reach the dias.

"Five phases of Lok Sabha elections have passed. There is a unified voice across the nation -- 'Phir ek bar Modi Sarkar', 'Abki bar 400 par'. The resonant chant of these slogans upset the Samajwadi Party beyond measure. The regional party is contesting elections on only 60-62 seats," he said. PTI ABN IJT IJT