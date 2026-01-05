Those who pushed Delhi into fire of riots should face strictest punishment: Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision refusing bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, saying those responsible for pushing the city into violence must face the harshest punishment.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused bail to Khalid and Imam in the larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 Delhi riots, but granted relief to five other accused, citing a "hierarchy of participation".

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria said there was a prima facie case against Khalid and Imam under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"We welcome the court's decision. The court has rejected the bail applications of Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, who are accused in the Delhi riots case. Those who pushed Delhi into the fire of riots should receive the strictest possible punishment," Gupta told PTI Videos.

A strong message should be sent to political parties that supported those involved in the riots, she said, adding that they were "partners in crime".

Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra said the Supreme Court's decision has reaffirmed that the riots were the result of a "well-planned conspiracy".

"A deliberate conspiracy was hatched against the people of Delhi. Today's decision once again proves this," he said.

The verdict sends a clear message that such conspiracies would not be tolerated, he added.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said the court's order would serve as a precedent for those working against the country.

"Opposing a government is not wrong, but opposing the nation is different. It is unfortunate that some people show sympathy towards those accused of working against the country," Sood said.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said rioters must be punished strictly and thanked the Supreme Court for sending out a strong message.

"Under the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party, rioters will remain in jail. No one has the right to create unrest or take the lives of innocent people," Sirsa said.

He said such decisions could help deter violence in the future.

The February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured. PTI SHB DIV DIV