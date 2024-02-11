Those who put nails in path of farmers aren't worthy of trust, uproot them from Delhi: Rahul

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over reports of barricading and laying of nails on roads at certain points near the city's border ahead of the farmers' proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march, with Rahul Gandhi urging people to uproot those from Delhi who put nails in the path of farmers.

Advertisment

Sharing a video on X of nails laid on roads and multiple barricades put up to stop farmers from marching into the national capital, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the government and asked why the tillers were being treated in this manner.

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Modi, who 'cultivates lies' day and night, has only cheated farmers in the last 10 years. Promising doubling of their income, Modi also made farmers struggle for MSP (Minimum Support Price)." "Due to them not getting fair prices for their crops and burdened with inflation, farmers' debts increased by 60 per cent. As a result, about 30 farmers lost their lives every day. The one whose USP is deception, can only do politics with farmers in the name of MSP, not justice," he said.

"Those who put nails in the path of farmers are not worthy of trust, uproot them from Delhi. The Congress will provide justice and profit to farmers," the former Congress chief said.

Advertisment

Prohibitory orders under Code of Criminal Procedure section 144, which bars large gatherings, were imposed in Delhi's northeast district on Sunday in view of the farmers' march on February 13, an official said here.

A large number of farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab are expected to march towards the national capital on Tuesday as part of the demonstration organised by around 200 farm unions.

"Is laying thorns-nails in the path of farmers 'amritkaal' or 'anyaykaal'? This insensitive and anti-farmer attitude had cost the lives of 750 farmers. Working against farmers and not even allowing them to raise their voice what kind of government does this," Priyanka Gandhi said in her post in Hindi.

Advertisment

"The promises made to farmers were not fulfilled, neither was the MSP law made nor was the income of farmers doubled. If farmers do not come to the government of their own country, where else will they go," she added.

"Mr Prime Minister! Why such behaviour with the country's farmers? Why don't you fulfil the promises made to farmers," the Congress leader said.

According to an order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey, farmers were likely to sit at Delhi borders till their demands were met.

Advertisment

"Keeping in view the kind of behaviour and adamant approach farmers showed during protests in the past, there is a possibility of mobilisation/activities of farmers/supporters from their respective districts to Delhi along with tractor/trolleys/arms. Farmers will also come from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and other possible areas," it said.

A precautionary order of section 144 is required to be issued to save lives and property in the area, avoid any untoward incident and maintain law and order, the order said.

Several farmer associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, have called for the march on February 13 to demand a law guaranteeing MSP for their produce, one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation in 2021. PTI ASK ANB ANB