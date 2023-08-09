Those who remained quiet on burning of Manipur must quit: Cong's salvo at BJP on Quit India anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday said it is ironical that those who never took part in the freedom struggle or supported the Quit India movement are talking about it, and demanded that those who "remained quiet on the burning of Manipur must quit". Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "It is quite the irony that those who were never part of the Freedom movement, those who never supported the Quit India movement, and those whose ideological forebears supported the British government, are talking of Quit India today." "The RSS actively opposed Gandhiji's Quit India movement of August 1942. While Gandhiji was launching the Movement, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of the Jan Sangh, was in an alliance government with the Muslim League in Bengal," he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Advertisment

"Instead; Those who are Quiet on Manipur burning must Quit. Those who are Quiet on the intolerable price rise of essential commodities, petrol, diesel and LPG must Quit. Those who are Quiet on their quid pro quo relationship with Adani must Quit," Ramesh added.

Earlier, AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said those who never participated in the freedom struggle or the Quit India movement have no right to speak on it.

The Quit India movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi on this day in 1942.

Advertisment

Leaders of several opposition parties of INDIA bloc also paid floral tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament on the Quit India Movement anniversary. They also sang 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' before the statue.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the saffron party of deploying "divide and rule" policy and urged people to state that hate, inflation and unemployment should quit India.

"On the call of (Mahatma) Gandhi ji, the whole of India had said in one voice 'tyrannical rule quit India'. Remember, right at the time of the Quit India movement, the leaders of the party in power today appealed to the people not to participate in the movement," she said on X.

Advertisment

Their "divide and rule" policy continues even today, she said and added that "our unity trumps them".

"Let us state together, hate quit India, inflation quit India and unemployment quit India. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat," she added.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the three ills of "dynasticism, corruption and appeasement" politics must quit India in the best interest of the country.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke about "several scams that took place" during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime at the Centre, as well as those that came under the watch of the TMC, RJD, DMK, TRS in the states ruled by them.

PTI SKC SRY SRY