Those who ruled BMC earlier were dacoits, says BJP's Amit Satam

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Mumbai BJP chief Amit Satam on Friday dubbed those who earlier controlled the metropolis' civic body as dacoits.

The undivided Shiv Sena under Uddhav Thackeray ruled the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for more than two decades till 2022, after which it was placed under a Maharashtra government-appointed administrator.

"Those who looted the wealth meant for citizens of Mumbai, what else you can call them if not dacoits? Those who ruled BMC for 25 years are dacoits. The BJP has begun preparations for the upcoming civic polls under its 'Mission Mumbai'," Satam told reporters.

"Mumbai's civic body is not the jagir of any family. The BMC is not meant to serve what happens inside your home; these are the dacoits of Mumbai," he said in a veiled reference to Uddhav Thackeray.

The BJP's confidence had surged after the Bihar poll victory, he said while describing it as only a "trailer". The "real picture" would unfold in the Mumbai civic elections, Satam said.

Slamming the coming together of Uddhav and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Satam said those who plundered the civic body for decades had no moral authority to seek votes again.

On the Bihar poll results, Satam said the Opposition uses terms like "assault on democracy" and "vote theft" only when the BJP wins.

Bihar made significant progress under NDA rule after being considered a BIMARU state for years, he added.

"Bihar has shown who the country's Pappu is," he said in an attack on Rahul Gandhi.

Maharashtra too would teach its own "Pappu" a lesson within two months, he said in a clear reference to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

He also questioned the relevance of political alliances, stating that what mattered was who had contributed to Mumbai's development over the past 11 years, including delivering 550 sq-ft homes to BDD Chawl residents and securing classical language status for Marathi. PTI ND BNM