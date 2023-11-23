Those who stole our party will sit at home after Dec 31: Aaditya Thackeray

Sawantwadi (Sindhudurg), Nov 23 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said those who "stole" his party will be forced to sit at home after December 31, the date by which the Maharashtra assembly speaker is expected to deliver his ruling on the disqualification petitions filed by the warring factions of the Shiv Sena.

Thackeray, currently on tour of the Konkan region, has in the past accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of stealing the Shiv Sena after the latter rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership and split the party. “Those who have stolen our party, those who are attempting to steal (the legacy of) our grandfather (Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray), will have to sit at home after December 31,” said Aaditya, a former state minister.

Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar is currently hearing the disqualification pleas filed by the Thackeray and Shinde factions of the party against each other's MLAs. PTI PR KRK