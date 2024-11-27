Those who 'strangled' Constitution now talking about saving it: Adityanath slams opposition

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hit out at the opposition parties, accusing them of "strangling" the Constitution while in power and now making a noise about saving it.

His remarks came a day after the country celebrated the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution on Tuesday.

Addressing the 136th convocation of the Allahabad University here, Adityanath argued that the original Constitution, drafted by the B R Ambedkar-led panel on November 26, 1949, did not include the words “secular” or “socialist”.

"These words were added when Parliament was dissolved, the powers of the judiciary were nullified, and democracy was attacked," he said in an apparent attack at the Congress.

"Those who had strangled the Constitution are today making a noise that the Constitution is in danger, democracy is in danger. The question arises when will the society evaluate such people who are a threat to democracy.

"They not only made a malicious attempt to tamper with the Constitution but also tried to paralyse democracy completely," he said.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, he said those who promote nepotism under the garb of socialism can never be the role model for the country's youths.

"What did Ram Manohar Lohia say? A true socialist can work without having any attachments. Aren't these (SP) people flattering a particular family by becoming their slaves?" he said.

At the convocation ceremony, the chief minister honoured famous litterateur, poet and alumnus of the university Kumar Vishwas with an honorary degree.

He also awarded gold medals to eight students, including seven girls and presented degrees to 144 students who have passed out this year. PTI RAJ CDN RHL