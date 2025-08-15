Those who talk about India's demography must also specify its current area: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Aug 15 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that those who talk about India's demography should also specify its current area.

Speaking to reporters at Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow after hoisting the national flag to celebrate the 79th Independence Day, Yadav said, "The BJP must tell us what was the area of Bharat in 2014 and how much is it today. We come from such a state where if anyone cuts a 'merh' (low earthen bunds constructed to demarcate fields) we would kill him. There are many such stories in villages. Now think how much of Bharat's land has been snatched." "Those who talk about Bharat's demography, the BJP, should specify to us what is the country's current area," he said.

Yadav's statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned people of a pre-meditated conspiracy to change the country's demography through illegal infiltration, and announced a high-powered 'demography mission' to tackle the problem.

In his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said that India's forefathers made supreme sacrifice to win freedom, and it is the duty of the country's citizens to protect it from infiltration.

"Today, I want to alert the country about a concern, a challenge. Under a well thought out conspiracy, the demography of the country is being changed. Seeds of a new crisis are being sown. These 'ghuspaithiya' (intruders) are snatching the livelihood of the youths of my country. These 'ghuspaithiya' are targeting the sisters and daughters of my country. These 'ghuspaithiya' are misleading innocent tribals and grabbing their land. This country will not tolerate this," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that his government has decided to launch a high-powered demography mission to tackle this crisis.

"From the ramparts of Red Fort today, I want to say that we have decided to start a high-powered demography mission. This mission will definitely do its work in a well thought out manner in a set time frame to deal with the grave crisis that is looming over India. We are moving ahead in that direction," Modi said.