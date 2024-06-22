Those who voted for BJP in Thrissur should introspect, says Kerala CM

Kozhikode, Jun 22 (PTI) In an apparent reference to the Christian voters in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said a section of the society there supported the BJP in the general elections and urged them to introspect.

For the first time ever, the BJP bagged the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in the recently concluded general elections and opened its account from the southern state.

"Now that the elections are over, such sections should introspect whether the stand they took to support the BJP was right or wrong. Such sections should introspect and take appropriate decisions in the future," Vijayan said, without naming any particular community.

He said "thousands of our brothers are being attacked" on a daily basis across the country.

"However, those who claim to represent the victims of such hate attacks in other parts of the country have taken a stand in favour of the attackers. Was that the right stand? Everyone should introspect on this," Vijayan said.

Addressing the state convention of the Kerala NGO Union here, Vijayan said the BJP leadership had met leaders of various sections of the society and reached an agreement.

BJP candidate and actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi won the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 74,686 votes, defeating CPI leader V S Sunilkumar.

Vijayan said the leadership of the particular section of people might have agreed to support the BJP as part of their 'opportunistic' politics.

Pointing out at the importance of regional parties in the recently concluded general election, Vijayan said the cooperation between them and the strengthening of INDIA bloc have helped in restricting the seats for the BJP.

"Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and the Shivsena and the NCP in Maharashtra played a major role in keeping the BJP away in those states," Vijayan said.

He said, however, in those places where the BJP was in a direct fight with the Congress, the saffron party fared well.

Now the vote difference between the BJP front and the INDIA bloc is less and this means that the NDA is not undefeatable, Vijayan added. PTI RRT RRT SA