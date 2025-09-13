Those who win should not mock others who lost, students message earns praise from minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 13 (PTI) A class 3 student at a school in Thalassery of Kannur district has earned praise from Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty for his comment in his answer sheet that ‘those who win should not mock others who lost.’ In the school test, students of O Chandu Menon memorial government school at Valiyamadavil in Thalassery, were asked to write down the rules of different games being held at the school level.

The student, Ahan Anoop, who chose the ‘lemon and spoon’ contest, wrote down all the rules of the game and as the fifth one, he wrote, “Those who win should not mock those who lost.” The answer sheet was shared on social media by Anoop’s mother, which was later posted by Sivankutty on Facebook.

“It is a great message in life which was provided in the answer sheet by a class III student. My hearty congratulations,” the minister said in his post.

“This is how our public schools are providing education to the students and moving forward,” he said. PTI MVG MVG ROH