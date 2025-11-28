Those without vision for development resort to criticism: Fadnavis at poll rally

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that parties that don't have a vision for development or have nothing to say feel the need to criticise.

Speaking at a rally in Partur town of Jalna district days ahead of the local bodies polls, Fadnavis said that the BJP has a vision for the state's development, which is why it does not resort to criticism.

Elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats are scheduled to be held on December 2, and the votes will be counted on December 3. This will be a crucial test for the ruling Mahayuti alliance comprising the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

"I am not criticising any political party in this election or speaking against anyone. Only those who don't have a vision for development or have nothing to say resort to criticism. We (BJP) have the power of development. I am here to keep that before you," Fadnavis said.

He urged local leaders to create a blueprint for Partur's development, saying he would implement it in the next five years.

The chief minister further said that the state revenue department has made new decisions, including legalising residential or commercial encroachments on various lands and granting ownership to the people.

The government will also provide Rs 2.5 lakh to build pucca houses, he said.

Fadnavis also appealed to make Partur the first solar city of Maharashtra.

"People have benefited from the Surya Ghar Yojana. We have also brought a scheme for people who consume less electricity. There are many solar villages in the state now. If leaders here decide, Partur can be the first solar city of the state," he said. PTI AW ARU