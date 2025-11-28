Though SC has not stayed Maharashtra local body polls, OBC quota uncertainty persists: Wadettiwar

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday said although the Supreme Court has not stayed the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra, the uncertainty over OBC reservation continues to persist, leaving the community without any real relief.

Talking to reporters in Chandrapur, Wadettiwar said the apex court's interim order has allowed the election process to go ahead, but the results of seats reserved for Other Backward Classes will remain subject to the court's final ruling.

This has kept the OBC community's political representation "under a shadow", he claimed.

"The Supreme Court has not stayed the elections, which gives temporary relief. But the results of OBC-reserved seats will depend on the final verdict. This means the sword hanging over the OBC reservation is still very much there," the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader told reporters.

The court has again reiterated that the 50 per cent ceiling on reservations cannot be breached, he pointed out.

"Wherever the total reservations exceed 50 per cent because of OBC quota, elections cannot be held. This has exposed the BJP government's false claims on OBC reservation," he alleged.

The Congress leader said BJP has repeatedly asserted it had ensured 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in local bodies.

"Where is that 27 per cent now? The BJP must answer. Allowing polls but keeping the results subject to the court order is nothing but misleading the OBC community," Wadettiwar charged.

He said the community's constitutional right to political representation continues to remain uncertain.

"The BJP government has only indulged in announcements and publicity. It has misled OBCs with hollow claims. The state government must take concrete steps instead of mere slogan-shouting to ensure OBCs get immediate constitutional representation in local bodies," he said.

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Maharashtra government and its state election commission to conduct local body elections and made it clear that poll results of all bodies, including where 50 per cent ceiling on quota have been breached, will depend on its verdict.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi also said that as many as 27 pleas concerning OBC reservation in local bodies will be taken up for final hearing by a three-judge bench on January 21, 2026. PTI MR BNM