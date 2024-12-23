Thought-provoking storytelling, profound commitment to social issues: Congress on Benegal

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The Congress on Monday condoled the passing of parallel cinema pioneer Shyam Benegal, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying his tremendous contributions to the art form, marked by thought-provoking storytelling and a profound commitment to social issues, left an indelible mark.

Benegal, who heralded a new era in Hindi cinema with the 'parallel movement' in the 1970s and 1980s with classics such as "Ankur", "Mandi" and "Manthan", died on Monday after battling chronic kidney disease. He was 90.

The filmmaker, a star in the pantheon of Indian cinema's great auteurs, died at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital where he was admitted in the intensive care unit.

"He passed away at 6:38 pm at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central. He had been suffering from chronic kidney disease for several years but it had got very bad. That's the reason for his death," his daughter Pia Benegal told PTI.

Kharge said in a post on X, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary filmmaker, Shyam Benegal, a towering figure in Indian cinema and a true pioneer of the parallel cinema movement." "His tremendous contributions to the art form, marked by thought-provoking storytelling and a profound commitment to social issues, leave an indelible mark," the Congress chief said.

Benegal's works such as "Bharat, Ek Khoj", based on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's "The Discovery of India" and the series "Samvidhaan", based on the Constituent Assembly debates, are a valuable reference point for young audiences, Kharge said.

"Recipient of the prestigious Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, along with 18 National Film Awards, his legacy will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers," the Congress chief said.

"Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers," he said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he was saddened by Benegal's passing, describing him as a visionary filmmaker who brought India's stories to life with depth and sensitivity.

"His legacy in cinema and commitment to social issues will inspire generations. Heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and admirers worldwide," Gandhi said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Benegal brought alive on screen the stories of Indian society's anguish, struggle and change.

"The sensitivity of 'Nishant', the message of 'Manthan', and the philosophy of 'Bharat, Ek Khoj' -- each of his creations is an inspiration. He communicated with society and time through art. Today, an era of the voice of the people in cinema has ended," she said.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh recalled that Benegal had been a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha during 2006-12.

"I recall our many conversations and it was always enriching being with him. His films are, of course, evergreen and landmarks in Hindi cinema. I recall that when I was minister of drinking water and sanitation in September 2012, when the Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan (later renamed Swachh Bharat) was launched, I had written to him to direct a movie on sanitation, in the spirit of the most-rousing 'Manthan' (1976). He had readily agreed but that project did not finally see the light of day for various reasons," Ramesh said on X.

"His two TV serials became classics. The first was the 53-episode 'Bharat, Ek Khoj' that was aired weekly from November 1988 on DD. This was based on Nehru's 'The Discovery of India'. The second was the 10-part 'Samvidhaan' that was aired on Rajya Sabha TV in 2014. It was dubbed in 14 languages. Both are still so very topical," he said.

The Congress, in a post in Hindi on X, said the news of the famous filmmaker's passing was extremely saddening.

"Shyam Benegal's departure from this world is the end of an era in Hindi cinema. May God give him a place at his feet and give strength to his family to bear this loss. Humble tributes," it said. PTI ASK ASK SZM SZM