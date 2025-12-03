Thousands attend feast of St Francis Xavier in Goa

Panaji, Dec 3 (PTI) Thousands of devotees thronged Old Goa near Panaji on Wednesday to participate in the annual feast of St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of the coastal state.

Prayers started from 4 am at the Basilica of Bom Jesus, a church where the relics of St Xavier are preserved.

Devotees arrived in Old Goa from midnight, waiting for the early morning mass.

The main mass was presided over by the Archbishop of Goa and Daman Fr Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao in the presence of Auxiliary Bishop Fr Simiao Fernandes.

The feast is a culmination of the nine-day-long Novena (a Christian prayer) held at the Basilica of Bom Jesus. One of the main features of the Novena this year was the 'Jubilee of Persons with Disabilities', which was celebrated with great enthusiasm on November 30, a release said.

The celebration had brought together hundreds of Persons with Disabilities along with their families, creating a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere, it said.

The concelebrated mass was presided over by Fr Maverick Fernandes, who also preached the homily.

Goa Church spokesperson Fr Rosario Walter D'Souza said that in his reflection, Fr Fernandes clearly explained the various forms of disabilities and highlighted the distinction between disability and a mental illness, the latter often being treatable with appropriate medication.

Referring to the circular of the Archbishop, Fr Maverick Fernandes had emphasised the importance of respect, dignity, and proper terminology when addressing persons with disabilities.

He had urged the faithful to involve them meaningfully in church and community activities, to make all spaces accessible and provide them equal opportunities so that they are mainstreamed into society. PTI RPS GK