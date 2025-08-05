Thousands bid tearful adieu to Shibu Soren as funeral held with full state honours

Nemra (Jharkhand), Aug 5 (PTI) A sea of mourners from all sections of the society -- ranging from political stalwarts to villagers -- gathered at Nemra, the native village of former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren, as his mortal remains were consigned to flames on Tuesday.

Soren, fondly called 'Dishom Guru' (leader of the land), passed away on Monday at the age of 81 in a Delhi hospital while undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments.

The founding father of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and a towering figure in the state's tribal movement was accorded a farewell with a gun salute from Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP) personnel as his last rites were performed with full state honours amid tight security.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his eldest son, lit the funeral pyre as chants of 'Guruji amar rahe' (Long live Guruji) rent the air.

A sombre atmosphere prevailed in Nemra in Ramgarh district as thousands of people, including family, supporters, political leaders, and villagers, gathered to bid a final adieu with moist eyes.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge could not attend the funeral as their helicopter could not take off from Ranchi where they landed around 3.30 pm from Delhi. However, they left for Nemra by road and reached around 6.45 pm to meet Hemant Soren and consoled him.

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also reached Nemra, while former Union minister Arjun Munda and AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto came on a motorcycle due to massive traffic jams on the roads.

Shibu Soren's mortal remains were laid on a flower-decked charpoy at his ancestral home in the village in adherence to full tribal customs, as near and dear ones made a beeline to offer shrouds, chadar, shawls and bouquets. The coffin was wrapped in the Tricolour and the JMM flag.

An emotional wheelchair-bound Roopi Soren, Shibu Soren's wife, was unable to control her tears, while his sons Hemant and Basant, and daughter-in-law Kalpana were seen standing silent as grief writ large on their faces. Kalpana Soren was seen consoling her two sons.

The house was packed with people paying their last respects, with many breaking down.

Earlier in the day, people lined up on both sides of the road to pay their last respects as the hearse carried Shibu Soren's body to Nemra from the state assembly in Ranchi, around 75 km away.

Most of the shops and establishments in Ranchi remained closed in the first half of the day as a mark of respect for the departed leader. Special traffic arrangements were made for the funeral.

Political leaders from across the country came to Ranchi, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, TMC MP Shatabdi Roy, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav to pay their last respects to the tribal icon.

Shibu Soren had been the leader of the JMM for the past 38 years.

As a mark of respect, the Jharkhand government declared a three-day state mourning till August 6.

Most of the schools in Jharkhand remained closed on Tuesday, with many ensuring special prayers for peace to the departed soul.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were also adjourned for the day on Monday as a mark of respect, following the death of sitting MP Shibu Soren.

The ongoing monsoon session of the Jharkhand Assembly, which began on August 1, was adjourned sine die following the announcement of his death.

In the morning, Shibu Soren's mortal remains were brought to the state assembly, where Governor Santosh Gangwar and Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato, and several Union and state ministers and bureaucrats paid tributes to him.

Shibu Soren's mortal remains were flown to Ranchi aboard a special aircraft from Delhi. His sons Hemant and Basant and daughter-in-law Kalpana accompanied the body, which was later taken to the elder Soren's Morabadi residence in a flower-decked open carriage.

Shibu Soren, who led the JMM for nearly four decades, was a key architect of Jharkhand's statehood movement and a revered figure among the tribal communities. As the pyre was lit in Nemra, a chapter of Jharkhand's political and cultural history came to a close.

Born on January 11, 1944, Shibu Soren was one of the most powerful political figures in the country's tribal and regional political landscape. His political life was defined by continuous advocacy for the rights of tribals.

According to Soren's family, his early life was marked by personal tragedy and deep socio-economic struggles.

Soren was 15 years old when his father, Shobaran Soren, was allegedly killed by moneylenders in Lukaiyatand forest near Gola block headquarters on November 27, 1957. This left a deep impact on him and became a catalyst for his future political activism.

In 1973, Soren co-founded the JMM along with Bengali Marxist trade unionist A K Roy and Kurmi-Mahto leader Binod Bihari Mahto during a public meeting at Golf Ground, Dhanbad.

The JMM soon became the primary political voice for the demand for a separate tribal state and got support across the Chotanagpur and Santhal Pargana regions. Soren's grassroots mobilisation against feudal exploitation is said to have shaped him into a tribal icon.

After decades of agitation, steered by him and others, the demand for a separate state was finally fulfilled with the formation of Jharkhand on November 15, 2000.

He was elected several times to the lower House of Parliament from Dumka and later became a Rajya Sabha member. He had also served as the Union coal minister in the UPA government. PTI NAM ACD