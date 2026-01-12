Thousands celebrate Hettai Amman festival in Nilgiris district

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), Jan 12 (PTI) Thousands of people clad in traditional white attire danced and sang as the Badaga community celebrated the Hettai Amman festival in Nilgiris district.

The Badagas, indigenous to the Nilgiris, observe the vibrant festival annually in December-January.

Devotees from six villages—Jagathala, Karakorai, Berhatti, Mallikorai, Manjuthala and Bikkatti —participated enthusiastically.

Known as 'Hettai Karargal', the devotees observe a 48-day fast and undertake a traditional pilgrimage from the Jagathala Hettai Amman temple and pass through various villages in the district and return to Jagathala temple and the festival concludes.

They deliver divine oracles and bless villagers during the journey.

Monday marked the grand finale at Jagathala village near Aruvangadu, where the Hettai Karargal arrived in a procession.

Special poojas were performed amid thousands in white attire, who enthralled the gathering with traditional dances and songs.

The festival highlights the rich cultural heritage of the Badaga community.