Thousands click selfies outside public toilets in Indore on World Toilet Day

Indore, Nov 19 (PTI) Thousands of people clicked selfies with their mobile phones outside public toilets in Indore, the cleanest city in the country, as part of a unique campaign launched on World Toilet Day on Tuesday.

Named "toilet super spots", the campaign was launched by the Indore Municipal Corporation to encourage cleanliness and maintenance in over 700 public toilets and urinals in the city, officials said.

"Indore is the only city in the country guaranteeing cleanliness in public toilets, appealing to people to use them and clicking selfies outside if they are satisfied with the facilities," Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said at the event organised under the campaign.

Around 78,000 people had clicked selfies outside public toilets by 5 pm under the "Toilet Super Spots" campaign that began at 7 am on Tuesday, officials said.

The drive will end Tuesday night and it is expected that around one lakh people will join the drive and click selfies outside public toilets as per the target set by the municipal corporation, he said.

Indore has topped the National Cleanliness Survey seven times in a row. PTI HWP MAS NSK