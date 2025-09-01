Thousands converge at Meghalaya’s Williamnagar to mark PA Sangma's birth annivrsary

Williamnagar (Meghalaya), Sep 1 (PTI) Thousands of supporters of Meghalaya’s ruling National People's Party on Monday assembled at Williamnagar in East Garo Hills to mark the 78th birth anniversary of former Lok Sabha Speaker Purno A Sangma and the 13th foundation day of the NPP.

People from across the Northeast recalled their association with PA Sangma, whose vision gave voice to the hopes of Meghalaya and the region, Meghalaya Chief Minister and the former Lok Sabha Speaker’s son said.

“Today, we remember and honour (L) Shri Purno Agitok Sangma on his 78th birth anniversary and celebrate 13 years of the NPP’s founding. His vision gave voice to the hopes of Meghalaya and the North East. A true leader, he believed deeply in our people’s potential,” the CM said in an X post.

The NPP president said that PA Sangma’s legacy continues to guide the National People’s Party as we carry forward his values and dream of a stronger, united region.

“P A Sangma’s admirers and supporters from across the North East joined us in Williamnagar, fondly recalling their personal recollection of their time with him. He touched many lives with his simplicity and his humility,” the CM said.

Held at the Rongrenggre playground, the celebration was also attended by senior party leaders and delegations from several northeastern states.

Conrad shared personal memories of accompanying his father during the early days of the party.

"Even when only two people turned up for a meeting in Manipur, he remained optimistic, seeing it as the foundation of a larger movement," he said.

Describing his father as a man undeterred by challenges, Conrad said the growth of the NPP was the outcome of his vision.

"The people of the Northeast embraced him and his party, making it a matter of honour for Garo Hills," he added.

Reflecting on his father's name, Conrad said, "Purno means complete, and he indeed lived a complete and meaningful life." The programme featured a singing competition, release of a coffee table book, and inauguration of the PA Sangma Photo Gallery.

Floral tributes were paid by Soradini K. Sangma, wife of the late leader, along with Conrad and other dignitaries.

Over 300 new members from different political parties who recently joined the NPP were felicitated. Athletes from East Garo Hills received the PA Sangma Achievers' Award, Soradini K Sangma and senior associates of the late leader were also honoured for their contribution.

Addressing the gathering, Arunachal Pradesh NPP president Thangwang Wangham called PA Sangma the "true leader of the Northeast" and urged workers to carry forward his mission.

Rajya Sabha MP WR Kharluki and Deputy Chief Minister Snaiwbhalang Dhar also spoke about Sangma's far-sighted vision and concern for the welfare of people.

Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma said the former Lok Sabha Speaker’s leadership was defined by his commitment to tribal and marginalised communities.

NPP working president James K. Sangma thanked leaders from different parts of the region for their presence, terming it a "fitting tribute."