Thousands gather at Jamia Masjid to listen to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

New Delhi: Kashmir's prominent separatist religious leader and head priest, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, addressed the Friday congregational gathering at the historic Jamia Masjid for the first time since August 5, 2019, after he was released from his four-year-long house detention.

News of the Hurriyat Conference Chairman’s release triggered a surge of enthusiasm among the local populace of downtown Srinagar.

Thousands of people from Srinagar rushed towards the Jamia Masjid to hear the Friday sermon of this influential religious leader after a prolonged hiatus.

The Jamia Masjid was abuzz with anticipation, as hundreds of eager individuals awaited the arrival of Mirwaiz for the Friday prayers.

A high-ranking official confirmed the release, stating, "Yes, Mirwaiz is free to deliver Friday's speech at Jamia Masjid today," to Kashmir News Observer (KNO), a leading news agency in the region.

Farooq expressed his gratitude at being informed of his release from the extended house detention. He stated, "I was told that I can leave my Nigeeen residence to address the Friday gathering at Jamia Masjid."

This significant development comes after Mirwaiz was placed under house detention at his Nigeen residence on August 5, 2019, coinciding with the abrogation of Article 370 by the Central government and the reorganization of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories—Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Notably, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and several other separatist and mainstream leaders had been placed under house arrest following the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories and the revocation of Article 370.