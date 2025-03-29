Thousands join Arunachal festival to celebrate India-Bhutan friendship

Tawang, Mar 29 (PTI) Thousands of people, including a significant number of Bhutanese nationals, gathered to celebrate the annual Gorsam Kora festival in Arunachal Pradesh, which celebrates the shared Himalayan Buddhist cultural heritage and honours the India-Bhutan friendship.

The Gorsam Kora festival takes place every year in Zemithang Valley in Tawang district.

This year's festival, held from March 26 to 29, reflected vibrant cultural celebrations.

The festival, organised by the local community of Zemithang in collaboration with civil authorities and with active support from local Indian Army units, commenced with an invocation led by Thengtse Rinpoche, followed by solemn prayers at the revered Khinzemane Holy Tree, believed to be planted by the 14th Dalai Lama, said a statement released here.

Zemithang holds historical significance as the sanctuary where the 14th Dalai Lama entered Pangchen Valley upon his escape from Tibet in 1959.

At the heart of the festival lies Gorsam Chorten, a majestic 93-foot tall Stupa erected during the 12th century AD by the revered local monk Lama Pradhar.

Older than the renowned Tawang Monastery, Gorsam Chorten is a symbol of Himalayan Buddhism, modelled after the iconic Boudhinath Stupa in Nepal.

Its spiritual counterpart, Chorten Kora in Trashiyangtse of Bhutan, stands across the ridge to the west, constructed in 1740.

Thousands of devotees gathered at the Gorsam Chorten during the festival, marking the auspicious occasion on the last day of the first month of the Lunar calendar, the release said.

During the three-day event, monks conducted sacred mantras and traditional Buddhist rituals at the chorten, attracting pilgrims and Lamas from Bhutan, Tawang and neighbouring regions, fostering camaraderie and cultural exchange.

Approximately 73 civilians from Bhutan, 15 from Nepal and one traveller from Japan utilised the festival for trade, enriching cross-border connections.

The festival boasted a diverse array of events, including captivating performances by local cultural troupes and Indian army bands, as well as martial displays such as Mallakhamb and Zanjh Pathaka.

The Zemithang Valley, with many villages nominated under the Central government's Vibrant Village Programme, also witnessed various community engagement activities like medical camps during the festival.

This year's festival was celebrated under the theme of 'Zero Waste Festival,' with a focus on cleanliness drives organised by the Further and Beyond Foundation, in collaboration with the Indian Army and local administration, showcasing a commitment to environmental sustainability alongside cultural festivities.