Thousands join BJP's Tiranga Yatra in Dimapur

Dimapur, May 17 (PTI) Thousands of people took part in the Tiranga Yatra, organised by the BJP in Nagaland's Dimapur on Saturday, to thank the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor.

The rally began from the Super Market area and culminated at DDSC Stadium, covering nearly 2 km. Thousands of people, including students of various schools and colleges, and ex-servicemen, participated in it with patriotic fervour.

The event's highlight was the 170-meter-long national flag, carried by the rallyists with pride. Many participants also held placards in support of Operation Sindoor.

Minister for Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Jacob Zhimomi, who took part in the rally, stressed the importance of national unity and the role of the armed forces in safeguarding the country's sovereignty.

"We have always believed in non-violence and peaceful coexistence, but no nation can remain silent when its sovereignty is violated and its citizens attacked in broad daylight," he said, referring to the Pahalgam attack that led to the counter-terror operation.

He said the rally was a tribute to the selfless service and sacrifices of the Indian armed forces across land, air, and sea.

"On behalf of the state of Nagaland and our Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, we express our full solidarity with the Government of India and the armed forces," he added.