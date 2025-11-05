Thousands of devotees bathe in Pushkar lake in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Kartik Purnima

Ajmer, Nov 5 (PTI) Thousands of devotees took a dip in the Pushkar lake in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Water Resources Minister Suresh Rawat offered prayers at Savitri Ghat, as the famous Pushkar Fair, which started on October 30, ended.

The Tourism Department organised a camel polo match and a horse show on the concluding day of the fair. Other attractions included a dance performance featuring over 150 students, a traditional 'Kacchi Ghodi' dance with a fire show, and a tug-of-war competition.

"The Pushkar fair formally concluded with a 'maha aarti' in the evening," an official said, adding elaborate security arrangements were made for the fair. PTI SDA NSD NSD