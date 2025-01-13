Thousands of devotees begin 'Kalpvas' on first day of Maha Kumbh Mela

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) The tradition of 'Kalpvas' began on Monday with the start of Maha Kumbh celebrations on Paush Purnima as devotees took a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati.

Following rituals, thousands of devotees have started their Kalpvas by planting bananas, Tulsi and barley. They are also observing fast and adopting a disciplined lifestyle.

Among the lakhs of Kalpvasis observing the ancient tradition, the story of Dinesh Swaroop Brahmachari stands out as a remarkable testament to unwavering determination and self-sacrifice.

Brahmachari, hailing from Mahoba in Bundelkhand, Uttar Pradesh, was the son of a school principal. Brahmachari has been performing Kalpvas for the last 41 years.

His spiritual journey began after the death of his father. Offered a teaching job on compassionate grounds, he chose the path of renunciation, dedicating his life to spiritual practice instead.

His daily routine reflects extreme devotion and discipline. Rising in the Brahma Muhurta, he bathes in the Ganga and performs his rituals. After this, he prepares food on his own for 51 Dandi Swami sadhus holding the stick.

He feeds them but does not eat himself and sleeps on the ground at night. Brahmchari is one of the longest-serving Kalpvasi performing Kalpvas in the Maha Kumbh.

Mouni Maharaj, who has undergone two open-heart bypass surgeries with only 20 per cent of his heart functioning, remains fit. The doctors themselves are astonished by his remarkable determination and will to live.

What sets Brahmachari apart is not just his spiritual austerity but also his contribution to society.

His camp, located on Nagvasuki Marg in Sector 17 of the Kalpvasi area, serves as a beacon of knowledge.

Inspired by his devotion to Lord Balaji, he has made the unique decision to impart education as his form of charity.

In his temple in the camp, he has assembled thousands of books essential for preparing for the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) examination.

A Science graduate himself, he dedicates his time to preparing study materials and one-liner notes for aspirants from economically weaker sections. He gives these notes as 'prasad' to the competitive students preparing for administrative examinations.

His notes, often described as concise and effective, have helped numerous students clear prestigious exams. For those unable to visit him in person, he distributes the study material digitally via WhatsApp.

His disciple Bhartendu, an aspiring administrative officer, attests to the impact of these notes. Another disciple Vikas reveals that Maharaj has simplified the content of all National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and competitive exam books into easily understandable formats. His selfless service has already enabled several students to secure government jobs.

According to the Padma Purana and Mahabharata, performing Kalpvas during Magh month at the Sangam bestows virtues equivalent to 100 years of penance.

Performing Kalpvas in the holy city of Prayagraj during Maha Kumbh is considered auspicious.

Over 10 lakh devotees are estimated to observe Kalpvas this year, dedicating the entire month of Magh to spiritual practices.

Tirth Purohit Shyam Sundar Pandey, explaining its significance, said, "Kalpvas means living by the Sangam for a fixed time, typically from Paush Purnima to Magh Purnima. Some devotees also perform shorter durations of three, five or eleven days, depending on their capacity." Completing 12 years of Kalpvas during Mahakumbh is considered highly rewarding and liberating in scriptures, he said.

According to the Sanatan tradition, Kalpvas is a spiritual gateway, transitioning an individual from the 'Vanaprastha' to 'Sanyas' ashram. It serves as a profound practice for inner and outer rejuvenation.

The Padma Purana outlines 21 rules of Kalpvas, including bathing in the Ganga three times daily, eating simple meals, abstaining from vices, truthfulness, non-violence, celibacy, compassion and devotion through chanting, meditation and satsang.

On Paush Purnima, devotees began their Kalpvas by taking a ritualistic dip at the Sangam during Brahma Muhurta, installing Lord Shaligram and Tulsi, and taking vows with Ganga water and Kusha grass.

Devotees planted barley and bananas near their tents according to tradition, with bananas symbolising Lord Vishnu.

Throughout the month, Kalpvasis will follow a disciplined routine of bathing, meditation, chanting and worship, detaching from worldly ties to pursue spiritual growth.

The Kalpvas tradition, enriched by rituals, satsang and devotion, represents a journey of self-purification and a profound connection to the divine, highlighting the spiritual essence of Maha Kumbh. PTI ABN ABN KSS KSS