Thousands of devotees bid adieu to Lord Ganesh in Nashik

Nashik, Sep 6 (PTI) Amid beating of drums and chanting of "Ganpati Bappa Moraya, Pudhachya Varshi Lavkar Ya (come soon next year)'', thousands of Nashik residents bid farewell to Lord Ganesh on Saturday.

The city's main Ganesh `visarjan' (immersion) procession which marked the conclusion of the 11-day festival began from Wakdi Barav in Bhadrakali area of the city at 11 am, a little earlier than usual so that it could conclude well in time.

Maharashtra disaster management minister Girish Mahajan performed a puja before the procession began.

As many as 25 Ganesh Mandals participated in the main procession this year along with 20 Dhol squads and 25 Lezim groups.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has provided 49 artificial ponds for the immersion of Ganesh idols.

More than 4,400 police personnel have been deployed on the streets.

"As per the order of the Supreme Court, DJ and sound systems will have to stop after midnight, but the procession will continue with traditional instruments such as Dhol-Tashe, Halgi and Lezim. I thank all Ganesh Mandals and devotees for their disciplined co-operation," police commissioner Sandeep Karnik said in a message.

As per the information provided by the Nashik Municipal Corporation, as many as 1,32,430 Ganesh idols were collected at various places as of of 7 pm. PTI COR KRK