Thousands of devotees from across Bengal, other states arrive in Kolkata for mega Gita recital

Kolkata, Dec 7 (PTI) Thousands of devotees, including sadhus and sadhvis from across West Bengal and adjoining states, have begun assembling at the Brigade Parade Ground here on Sunday morning to participate in a mega Bhagavad Gita recital.

Christened 'Panch Lakkho Konthe Gita Path' (Gita chanting by five lakh voices), the programme is being organised by the Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, a collective of monks and spiritual leaders drawn from various monasteries and Hindu religious institutions.

Waving saffron religious flags, participants streamed into the venue from early morning, many carrying copies of the Gita. Cultural performances have already started, setting the tone for the day-long event.

"Ahead of the chanting, the energy here is overwhelming. We all read Gita at home, but reciting it along with five lakh people is an experience of awakening -- a prayer for the world's peace and prosperity," said a sadhvi from a West Bengal-based ashram.

The spiritual lead will be taken by Swami Gyananandaji Maharaj of the Geeta Manishi Mahamandal, with yoga guru Baba Ramdev and other renowned monks invited as special guests.

The organisers say the event seeks to highlight West Bengal's long spiritual heritage and promote social harmony. PTI BSM ACD