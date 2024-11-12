Thousands of devotees visit Jagannath temple Puri

Puri, Nov 12 (PTI) Thousands of devotees on Tuesday visited the Shree Jagannath temple here on the occasion of 'Panchuka', the last five days of the holy month of Kartik, amidst tight security measures, officials said.

Advertisment

While at least 30 platoons (1 platoon comprise 30 personnel) of security forces were deployed to man the crowd, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration was allowing the devotees the enter the 12th-century shrine only through the 'Singhadwar' (Lion's) Gate, they said.

"As there is a huge rush of devotees on the occasion of Panchuka, the last five days of the holy month of Kartik, the administration allowed entry into the shrine only through the Singhadwar and exit by three other gates. We seek the cooperation of servitors and devotees for smooth conduct of Panchuka," SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said.

Puri Collector Sidharth Shankar Swain said that the administration has also raised barricades and 'Bada Danda' (grand road in front of the temple) has been declared a no-vehicle zone from municipal market square.

Advertisment

The collector said lifeguards and fire services personnel have been deployed on the five km stretch of sea from Chakratirtha to Swargadwar to prevent any drowning incident on the beach as a large number of devotees take holy dip in the sea on the occasion of Panchuka.

Though Panchuka is celebrated for five days every year, this time it is confined to four days as per the almanac. The people of Odisha usually refrain from eating non-vegetarian food during Kartik month.

During the Panchuka, the devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Narayan. Married women also worship Goddess Vrundavati, the wife of the demon Jalandhara, in the form of the sacred tulsi plant, praying for the long life of their husbands.

Advertisment

During the Panchuka, Lord Jagannath is adorned in different Beshas (attires). Lord Jagannath is adorned in Laxmi-Narayan Bhesa on the first day of the Panchuka (Tuesday). Laxmi-Narayan Bhesa will be followed by Bankachuda Beshas, Tribikrama Beshas and Laxminrusingha Beshas. On the last day of Panchuka the Lord gives darshan to devotees in Rajarajeswar Beshas (Golden attire). PTI AAM AAM RG