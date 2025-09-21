Thousands of fans bid adieu to Zubeen at Guwahati stadium

Guwahati, Sep 21 (PTI) Draped in a traditional Assamese 'gamosa', Zubeen Garg's mortal remains arrived in a glass casket at the Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati on Sunday afternoon.

It was as if the skies opened up in mourning as rains lashed the area soon after the casket was brought in, after fans had to wait under a scorching sun for hours.

As a sea of people jammed the sports complex, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the mortal remains would be kept at the stadium throughout the night and also on Monday.

Garg's wife, Garima, who was accompanying the mortal remains, thanked his fans for showering their love.

"Had Zubeen been alive today, he would have been overwhelmed by this show of love. He cannot express himself in words anymore, and on his behalf, I thank each of you," she said, in between tears.

"It was because of this love and blessings that he had received during his lifetime that he could achieve so much within his short span of life," she added.

Garima, a renowned fashion designer herself, said Zubeen wanted all to live in peace and harmony, and the confluence of people of all regions, religions and communities has proven that he was for all.

"His creations will continue to remain with us, especially the youth whom he loved so much," she said, appealing to the fans to pay their homage in a peaceful and disciplined manner.

Family members, ministers and senior government officers led in paying homage to Garg, bowing down, placing flowers and showing their love for the singer-composer.

In a post on X, Sarma said, "More and more people wish to see our beloved Zubeen one last time, and we deeply understand these sentiments." "Therefore, Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium will remain open throughout the night today for the public to pay their respects to Zubeen. Tomorrow also, the mortal remains of Zubeen will be kept at Sarusajai for people to offer their homage," he added.

Thousands of grieving fans had thronged the venue since morning, while hundreds camped outside it overnight as the administration made elaborate arrangements to receive the body.

Fans, holding aloft cut-outs of the beloved singer, sang his popular numbers through the night, sharing in each other's sorrow.

The mortal remains of Garg, who passed away in Singapore on Friday, have been placed at a pandal inside the sports complex, with an alternate site prepared within the stadium premises in case of heavy rains.

Many people had fainted and taken ill due to the heat in the forenoon.