Thousands of followers, political leaders pay tribute to Ambedkar in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Rich tributes were paid across Maharashtra to legendary social reformer and jurist Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 133rd birth anniversary, with thousands of people visiting Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar and Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur since midnight.

While Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrasekhar Bawankule visited Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid tribute at Dadar.

The vicinity of these sites were full of stalls selling books related to Ambedkar and other memorabilia, with civic bodies making arrangements for water etc for people. PTI ND BNM