Thousands of lamps illuminate Goa's Shree Pandurang Temple, minister attends event

Panaji, Nov 2 (PTI) Devotees lit thousands of 'diyas' (earthen lamps) at the 14th-century temple of Shree Pandurang at Sankhalim in North Goa on the eve of Ekadashi.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, whose family has been associated with this temple, led the 'Deepotsav' in the wee hours of Saturday.

"A truly divine evening celebrating Deepotsav on the eve of Ekadashi at Shree Pandurang Devasthan, Sankhalim with the wonderful people of Sattari. The temple came alive as thousands of diyas illuminated every corner-a radiant symbol of faith, unity and prosperity," Rane said in a social media post.

It was heartening to witness people across all ages join together in lighting lamps, sharing joy and celebrating the spirit of togetherness that defines our community, he said.

"May the light of this Deepotsav guide us towards harmony, happiness and a brighter future for all," he added.

The temple of Shree Pandurang at Sankhalim was constructed by the Rane family's ancestors in the 14th century. PTI RPS GK