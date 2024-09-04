Thousands of people assemble across Kolkata to demand justice for deceased doctor

Kolkata, Sept. 4 (PTI) Demanding justice for murdered woman doctor at the state-run R G Kar hospital last month, hundreds of people from various walks of life gathered across the city on Wednesday night to press for a swift probe into the heinous crime and arrest of the guilty.

Echoing the 'Reclaim the Night' movement of August 14 midnight, people assembled at various places such as New Town's Biswa Bangla Gate, Shyambazar, Sinthir More, Sodpur Traffic More, Hazra More, Jadavpur 8B bus stand, Lake Gardens, and Behala Sakher Bazar to demand justice for the doctor.

An elderly homemaker said, "We cannot be stopped by any obstruction. Our only goal is to secure justice for the woman doctor." People sang Kazi Nazrul Islam's revolutionary song "Karar Oi Louho Kapat, Bhenge Phel Korre Lopat" (Let's unshackle the iron grill) to press for the cause.

Bengali film personalities Swastika Mukherjee and Sohini Sarkar joined gatherings at Golf Green and Shyambazar, respectively, supporting the call for justice and freedom from oppression.

Earlier in the day, several lawyers formed human chains outside Calcutta High Court and Bankshall Court, advocating for justice for the victim.

Following this, Bankshall Court lawyers participated in a rally for the doctor.

The postgraduate trainee’s body was discovered in a seminar room at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, sparking nationwide outrage.

The CBI has since arrested a civic volunteer in connection with the case, as well as Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, for alleged financial misconduct at the premier establishment.