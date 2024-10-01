Thousands of protesters march on streets of Kolkata to protest medic's rape-murder

Kolkata, Oct 1 (PTI) In continuing protests over the rape and murder of a medic at Kolkata’s RG Kar hospital, thousands of people on Tuesday walked a 5-km stretch in the metropolis, shouting slogans and carrying placards, demanding justice for the doctor.

The rallyists, under the banner of Joint Platform of Doctors, walked in a procession from College Square to Rabindra Sadan along J L Nehru Road, calling for safety and equal rights for women.

"Our protests will not end till we get justice. Today, we have come together on the eve of ‘Mahalaya’. This battle for our sister will continue during the Durga Puja days, too," said Sayantani Mallick, a doctor who was part of the march in which protesters waved their mobile phones with flashlights kept on.

“We also demand an end to the prevailing corruption in the state's healthcare sector, and the 'threat culture' prevalent in Bengal’s medical colleges,” another protester said.

The rally slowed the movement of traffic in some areas near New Market and Esplanade, where footfall remains high for Durga Puja shopping.

The body of the postgraduate trainee was found with severe injuries in the seminar hall of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The incident triggered nationwide outrage and protests. PTI SUS RBT