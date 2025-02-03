Thousands of tribals to participate in Bhagoriya fairs starting March 7

Indore, Feb 3 (PTI) Bhagoriya Haat fairs that offer a glimpse of the tribal culture will be organised in various districts of western Madhya Pradesh beginning March 7, days before Holi celebrations.

Bhagoriya Haats will be organised at more than 100 places in tribal-dominated Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Khargone and Barwani districts.

The festival marks the onset of the spring season. A trademark celebration, especially of the Bhils, attracts tourists from India and abroad.

Anil Tanwar, an expert on tribal culture, told PTI on Monday that Bhagoriya Haat will be held on different days between March 7 and March 13 in the tribal areas of western MP.

According to him, evidence exists about the Haat tradition taking root about 200 years ago.

"A series of Bhagoria fairs starts a week before Holika Dahan. Irrespective of their locations, tribals return to their villages with their families to participate in Bhagoria fairs every year," Tanwar said.

The unique tradition and vibrant culture of tribal people in MP come alive in the Bhagoriya festival, accompanied by singing, dancing and drunken revelry.

The crowded Bhagoriya fairs resemble big carnivals. Tribal groups reach these spots, dancing to the beats of traditional dhols and mandals (traditional musical instruments) and the sound of flute.

Enthusiastic tribal young men and women participate in these fairs in traditional attire.

Toddy (alcohol made from the sap of palm trees) is an inseparable part of these fairs.