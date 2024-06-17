Thousands offer Eid namaz at Lucknow's Aishbagh Eidgah, also pray for relief from heat

Lucknow: People in large numbers Monday offered the Eid-ul-Azha namaz at several mosques here, including the city's Aishbagh Eidgah where they also prayed for relief from the searing heat.

Eidgah cleric Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahli told PTI that more than1.5 lakh devotees offered special namaz on the occasion.

After the namaz, prayers were offered for respite from the scorching heat, Mahli said.

He also highlighted the need to protect the environment and encouraged people to plant trees.

A special namaz on the occasion was also offered in Teele Wali Masjid, Nadwa Masjid and Jama Masjid in Lalbagh areas in the state capital.

Devotees also gathered in large numbers at a mosque in Ayodhya and prayed for peace and prosperity of the country.

In Saharanpur, devotees gathered in large numbers in the Deoband seminary to observe the occasion.