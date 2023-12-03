Thousands participate in marathon organised by police in Latur

Latur, Dec 3 (PTI) Thousands participated in the Police Marathon 2023, held as part of an anti-drugs campaign of the police in Maharashtra's Latur city on Sunday.

Advertisment

The marathon was conducted in the 10 km and 5 km categories, and a special three-kilometre run, and saw the participation of around 8,000 people.

District collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, Superintendent of Police Somay Munde and other dignitaries flagged off the event.

The winners in the 10 km and 5 km categories received cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 and medals.

There was heavy police deployment along the route to ensure the safety of the runners. PTI COR ARU