Thousands pay last respects to veteran Kannada actress Leelavathi

Bengaluru, Dec 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar on Saturday paid rich tributes to veteran Kannada actress Leelavathi who passed away on December 8. Thousands of people also paid their last respects to her.

Advertisment

Modi said he was saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary Kannada film personality.

"A true icon of cinema, she graced the silver screen with her versatile acting in numerous films. Her diverse roles and remarkable talent will always be remembered and admired," the prime minister said in his condolence message.

Siddaramaiah, who visited Ravindra Kalakshetra where the mortal remains of the actress were kept, called her a complete actress.

Advertisment

"Whichever role she performed, she did it with honesty and integrity. She used to pour her soul to bring the character to life," the chief minister said after laying a wreath on her body.

Leelavathi acted in period movies, films with social messages and mythology and in every film, she did justice to her character, he added.

He recalled that her role in 'Bhakta Kumbara' was unforgettable, and it remained etched in his memory forever.

Advertisment

Leelavathi's son Vinod Raj, who is also an actor, said the final rites will take place at their farmhouse at Soladevanahalli on the city outskirts.

The body of the 86-year-old actor is kept at the Ambedkar Ground in Nelamangala on the city outskirts where a steady stream of people paid their homage.

Leelavathi, who had acted in over 600 movies, including those made in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, was hospitalised on Friday following respiratory complications and age-related ailments.

The Karnataka government has announced that the actress' funeral will be performed with state honours. PTI GMS KH