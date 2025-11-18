Thousands rally in Kohima for justice; submits memo addressed to CM in woman murder case

Kohima, Nov 18 (PTI) Thousands of people from all walks of life on Tuesday converged at Police Headquarters in Nagaland's capital, Kohima, demanding capital punishment or life imprisonment for the accused in the brutal murder of a 22-year-old woman on October 24.

The peaceful protest rally, organised by the Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO)—to which the woman belonged—saw participants wearing traditional tribal attire and holding placards and banners calling for justice.

Leaders representing several organisations addressed the gathering, including Porutso Khel (sector) of Jakhama village, the victim's native village; Jakhama Youth Organisation; Southern Angami Women Organisation; Angami Youth Organisation; Angami Women Organisation; Western Angami Youth Organisation; Northern Angami Youth Organisation; and Chakroma Youth Organisation.

They condemned the heinous crime and supported the call for swift justice and stronger protections for women.

Speakers also mourned the loss of a promising young athlete who had represented both district and state basketball teams, and who was also a brilliant economics topper.

The rallyists marched nearly 3 km from PHQ junction to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where representatives of SAYO and the Southern Angami people submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio through the DC Kohima.

They sought urgent and decisive action in the case, stating that the murder had "shaken the conscience of the entire community" and intensified fear among women and girls.

The memorandum described the murder as "inhuman and unacceptable" and urged the highest level of state for intervention.

SAYO acknowledged the arrest of one accused—Samuel, the victim's adopted uncle—but demanded that all persons connected to the crime, directly or indirectly, be identified, arrested, and interrogated without delay. No perpetrator or accomplice must remain at large, it said.

The organisation sought the "strictest and most deterrent punishment" under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, urging an uncompromising prosecution to send a powerful message against crimes targeting women.

Citing the gravity of the crime and the potential threat to witnesses and society, the memorandum asked authorities to oppose bail applications at every stage. It urged that no accused be released on bail until justice is fully delivered and discouraged anyone from attempting to bail out the accused.

The organisation stated it would continue its stand until justice is delivered and concrete safety mechanisms are put in place. It urged the government to prioritise the matter and ensure timely action as the case progresses with the State authorities. PTI NBS NBS RG