Thousands take out torch rally in Kolkata to demand justice for RG Kar medic

Kolkata, Sep 20 (PTI) Thousands of people from all sections of society on Friday took part in a torch rally from Highland Park in the southern fringes of the city, demanding justice for the woman medic who was raped and murdered in state-run RG Kar hospital last month.

Doctors, members of voluntary bodies and associations of specially abled people, cartoonists, IT professionals, scientists and professors participated in the 42-km march.

The rallyists held flaming torches in hand and shouted slogans in solidarity with the postgraduate trainee, whose body was found with severe injuries in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9.

The procession will pass through Ruby Crossing, VIP Bazar, Science City, Chingrighata and take a detour via Beleghata, NRS Medical College, Chittaranjan National Medical College, Mallick Bazar and SSKM Hospital before concluding at Shyambazar.

Rimjhim Sinha, a young researcher, said their movement seeking justice for the doctor is not over.

“We will not rest unless all those involved in the brutal attack on our sister are identified and punished,” she said.

Those taking part in the rally also include supporters of archrival football clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

Three similar rallies - 'Women, Reclaim the Night' - have been held in the city since August 14 over the RG Kar incident.