Thousands take part in holy bath at Himachal's Dal Lake on Radha Ashtami

Dharamshala, Sep 11 (PTI) Thousands of devotees gathered to take holy bath at the Dal Lake here for Radha Ashtami on Wednesday.

The lake remained abuzz with activity throughout the day as pilgrims performed the ritual and participated in community feasts. Some arrived as early as 4 am for the bath.

Like other years, the taxi operator union organised a feast for devotees from 8 am to 4 pm.

Bathing in Dal Lake on Radha Ashtami is considered especially auspicious in Himachal Pradesh as people believe it offers the same spiritual benefits as the holy bath in Mani Mahesh Sarovar. This serves as an alternative for those unable to undertake the challenging journey to Mani Mahesh.

Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania inaugurated the cultural programme on the occasion and emphasised the significance of Dal Lake and the Durveshwar Temple as symbols of deep faith.

The Congress leader announced that a comprehensive plan will be developed to promote pilgrimage and tourism activities in the area, ensuring a greater influx of visitors. To support this, a Dal Lake Development Committee will be established to oversee the lake's beautification, he said.

Pathania also highlighted plans for promoting eco-tourism in the region and added that the forest department and rural development department have been directed to take necessary actions.

"Special attention is being given to improve transport facilities in Dal Lake, Naddi, and McLeodganj, ensuring tourists face no inconvenience," he added.

Pathania made some infrastructure-related announcements for the area and shared updates on the proposed Dhauladhar Expressway from McLeodganj to Dalhousie.

At the cultural programme, Tibetan children performed Rajasthani and Pahari folk dances. This was the first time such a programme was organised during the holy bath on Radha Ashtami at Dal Lake.