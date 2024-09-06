Thousands take part in human chain rallies in Imphal valley districts to protest drone attacks

Imphal, Sep 6 (PTI) Thousands of people across five districts of Imphal Valley on Friday took part in a series of human chain rallies to protest the recent drone and gun attacks in Manipur that resulted in two civilian deaths and 12 injuries.

Participants also expressed dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the ongoing conflict in the state.

Organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), the rally saw school and college students in uniform, as well as women from various localities, lining up along roadsides in Thoubal Bazar, Lilong Chajing in Thoubal district, and Sekmai, Kwakeithel, Singjamei in Imphal West district raising slogans condemning the recent attacks in Koutruk and Senjam Chirang.

Protesters carried placards with messages such as 'Drone bombing is an act of terrorism,' 'We condemn Manipur government's timidity,' 'Take action against Kuki terrorists,' 'Manipur's territorial and administrative integrity cannot be compromised,' and 'We want peace; save Manipur,' among others.

P Herojit Singh, a youth leader from Khurai in Imphal East district, told reporters, "The drone and gun attacks on Koutruk and Senjam Chirang were unprovoked and targeted local villagers. Everyone in the country should strongly condemn these acts, and the central government should take appropriate action against the perpetrators." He added that the conflict has escalated from communal violence to terrorist attacks on civilians using sophisticated, high-tech weapons sourced from abroad. "Such acts are not tolerated elsewhere in the country, so why are they allowed to persist in Manipur?," he added.

During the protest, major markets were closed, and vehicles remained off the roads. PTI COR MNB