Thousands throng Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar to celebrate Milad-un-Nabi

Srinagar, Sep 6 (PTI) Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammed, was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

On the occasion, thousands of devotees thronged Srinagar's Hazratbal shrine, which houses the relics of the Prophet, an official said, adding that the holy relics were displayed by their custodian after the prayers.

The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, which manages the shrine's affairs, had made all requisite arrangements for the devotees, he said.

The Hazratbal shrine and several other mosques were decorated and illuminated to mark the occasion, the official added.